Quebec lifts ban on festivals

After Quebec increased the maximum amount of people that can gather indoors and outdoors from 50 to 250 people on Monday, the province has lifted their ban on festivals and events.

According to an announcement from Quebec’s Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx on Wednesday, promoters can begin organizing events on the condition that they follow public health directives.

Festival and event organizers need to ensure that they control all entrances and exits to events and need to respect the maximum number of people permitted on event sites, which is 250 people. Physical distance measures must also be put in place to ensure that people at the event are maintaining a 2 metre distance from each other.

“This is excellent news for event and festival organizers, as well as for workers, artists and businesses related to this sector,” Proulx said in a press release. “Festival and event organizers are professional managers of gatherings and I’m confident that the resumption of activities will be done in a responsible fashion.”

With the announcement, the Quebec government said that this a first step in the relaunch of the festivals and events sector, which is the heart of Quebec’s tourism offerings as well as the economies in all of Quebec’s regions.