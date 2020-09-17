Numbers aside, Canadian business people say they can ride out pandemic

Never let it be said that people who own businesses in Canada are not optimists.

A survey last week by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business found only 28 per cent of businesses on average are back to making regular sales, as of September.

No matter.

Or, so it would appear.

According to the Royal Bank of Canada’s 2020 Small Business Poll, released Wednesday, about 82 per cent of owners polled expect their business to ride out the pandemic.

And 22 per cent expect to prosper in the coming six months.

That compares to around two-thirds of the general population who are “somewhat confident” about recovery after the pandemic.

As well, nearly 9 out of 10 business owners said they can bounce back when faced with setbacks.

That compares to 72 per cent in the general population polled.

The survey also found that business owners (88%) were more likely than the general population (73%) to report confidence in their ability to deliver creative solutions to problems.

Those numbers go with the territory, says Lori Darlington, vice-president of small business services at RBC:

“Especially in these unprecedented times, entrepreneurship requires a great deal of resiliency–and fortunately, a majority of those who pursue it possess the mental strength, adaptability and business acumen needed to weather the ups and the downs of the journey.”

With files from The Canadian Press, Royal Bank of Canada, Canadian Federation of Independent Business