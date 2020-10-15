A man shows the three-finger salute during a gathering of pro-democracy protesters who demand the government to resign and to release detained leaders in Bangkok, Thailand October 15, 2020. (Chalinee Thirasupa /Reuters)

A man shows the three-finger salute during a gathering of pro-democracy protesters who demand the government to resign and to release detained leaders in Bangkok, Thailand October 15, 2020. (Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy