Canadian military identifies soldier fatally shot during training exercise

The Department of National Defence (DND) has identified the soldier who died during a live-fire training exercise in Alberta on Friday as Cpl. James Choi.

Choi, 29, was a member of the Royal Westminster Regiment, based in New Westminster, British Columbia, DND officials said in a statement on Sunday. He had joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 2016 and was a trained infantry soldier, the statement said.

Choi was shot during a night-time live-fire training exercise at the Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Wainwright, a sprawling military facility with more than two dozen weapons ranges, located about 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

Officials said Choi had joined the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry for the training exercise, which focused on core light infantry skills.

Military police are investigating the incident.

“My heartfelt condolences are with his family, his friends and his fellow soldiers in the Royal Westminster Regiment and 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry,” Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said in a statement Sunday.

“The Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces will be there for his family during these difficult times as we grieve alongside you.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his condolences to Choi’s family.

My deepest condolences to Corporal James Choi’s family, friends, and @CanadianForces colleagues. As you mourn this tragic loss, know that we are here for you. We will never forget Corporal Choi’s service and sacrifice. https://t.co/NhUQnmoMml — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 1, 2020

“As you mourn this tragic loss, know that we are here for you. We will never forget Cpl. Choi’s service and sacrifice,” Trudeau wrote.