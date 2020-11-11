A protester wearing a rubber mask representing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a mock rocket during a protest in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Critics accuse Netanyahu of allowing the United Arab Emirates to acquire advanced weapons from the U.S. as part of a recent deal establishing diplomatic ties, an accusation that Netanyahu denies. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
A protester wearing a rubber mask representing Israeli Prime Minister
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.