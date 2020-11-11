A protester wearing a rubber mask representing Israeli Prime Minister

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, November 11, 2020 11:16

A protester wearing a rubber mask representing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a mock rocket during a protest in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Critics accuse Netanyahu of allowing the United Arab Emirates to acquire advanced weapons from the U.S. as part of a recent deal establishing diplomatic ties, an accusation that Netanyahu denies. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy