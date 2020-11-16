Surfers head out into Lake Ontario as extremely high winds hit in Toronto, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Surfers head out into Lake Ontario as extremely high winds hit in Toronto

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, November 16, 2020 11:59

Surfers head out into Lake Ontario as extremely high winds hit in Toronto, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy