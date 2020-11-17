Debbie Wiseman holds Sharing the Harvest NL Packaged Moose meat in St. John’s, NL on Monday, November 16, 2020. Hunters in Newfoundland and Labrador are now allowed to donate moose and caribou meat to the province’s food banks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Paul Daly

Debbie Wiseman holds Sharing the Harvest NL Packaged Moose meat in St. John’s

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 11:29

Debbie Wiseman holds Sharing the Harvest NL Packaged Moose meat in St. John’s, NL on Monday, November 16, 2020. Hunters in Newfoundland and Labrador are now allowed to donate moose and caribou meat to the province’s food banks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Paul Daly

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy