Debbie Wiseman holds Sharing the Harvest NL Packaged Moose meat in St. John’s, NL on Monday, November 16, 2020. Hunters in Newfoundland and Labrador are now allowed to donate moose and caribou meat to the province’s food banks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Paul Daly
