First responders transport a resident from a long term care facility Friday, November 20, 2020 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
First responders transport a resident from a long term care facility Friday, November 20, 2020 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
First responders transport a resident from a long term care facility，Montreal
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.