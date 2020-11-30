The Nagorno-Karabakh Knot – Episode 5: Between war and peace

The crushing defeat suffered by the Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh at the hands of the Azerbaijani military backed by Turkey and an assortment of Syrian and Libyan mercenaries has caused a cascade of political, diplomatic, security and humanitarian crises in Armenia and in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Literally overnight, tables were turned and Armenians, who had emerged victorious in the 1990s, during the First Karabakh War, had to accept a humiliating ceasefire to cut their losses.

Radio Canada International spoke about the challenges facing Armenia and what remains of the Armenian-populated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, now protected by about 2,000 Russian peacekeepers, with Raffi Elliott. He is a Canadian-Armenian journalist and entrepreneur based in Yerevan, Armenia. We also spoke about the prospects of peace between Armenians and Azerbaijanis.

Duration: 34 minutes 8 seconds