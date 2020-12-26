Toronto International Film Festival releases Top 10 lists for 2020

Are you looking for some cultural nourishment after binging on Christmas turkey and treats that were supposed to be shared by the entire family if only COVID-19 hadn’t intervened in your holiday plans?
If you’re a film buff, perhaps now is the time to see what some of Canada’s best and brightest filmmakers had to offer in 2020.
And what’s a better place to start than the Toronto International Film Festival’s best-of-the-year list. The annual TIFF Canada’s Top Ten features films from some of Canada’s most important emerging and established voices.
These include feature films by Deepa Mehta (Funny Boy which is Canada’s submission to the Oscars for best international feature film), Tracey Deer (Beans), and Michelle Latimer (Inconvenient Indian).
They are among the 10 shorts and features chosen are films that have received Canadian and international recognition including awards from the Toronto International Film Festival, imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival, Inside Out LGBT Film Festival, and Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival plus this year’s TIFF People’s Choice Documentary Award winner.
TIFF’s Top Ten Canadian films of 2020 are:
Features
Beans Tracey Deer | Quebec/Ontario
Fauna Nicolás Pereda | Ontario
Funny Boy Deepa Mehta | Ontario
Inconvenient Indian Michelle Latimer | Ontario
Judy Versus Capitalism Mike Hoolboom | Ontario
The Kid Detective Evan Morgan | Ontario
Nadia, Butterfly Pascal Plante | Quebec
The Nest Sean Durkin | Ontario
No Ordinary Man Aisling Chin-Yee, Chase Joynt | Quebec
Possessor Brandon Cronenberg | Ontario
Shorts
Aniksha Vincent Toi | Quebec
The Archivists Igor Drljača | Ontario/British Columbia
Benjamin, Benny, Ben Paul Shkordoff | Ontario
Black Bodies Kelly Fyffe-Marshall | Ontario
êmîcêtôcêt: Many Bloodlines Theola Ross | Manitoba
Foam (Écume) Omar Elhamy | Quebec
How To Be At Home Andrea Dorfman | Nova Scotia
Scars Alex Anna | Quebec
Sing Me a Lullaby Tiffany Hsiung | Ontario
Stump The Guesser Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson | Manitoba
The Nest and Possessor are currently available to rent on digital TIFF Bell Lightbox and TIFF plans to feature other Canada’s Top Ten selections in the near future, according to a press release by the festival.
