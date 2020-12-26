Toronto International Film Festival releases Top 10 lists for 2020

Are you looking for some cultural nourishment after binging on Christmas turkey and treats that were supposed to be shared by the entire family if only COVID-19 hadn’t intervened in your holiday plans?

If you’re a film buff, perhaps now is the time to see what some of Canada’s best and brightest filmmakers had to offer in 2020.

And what’s a better place to start than the Toronto International Film Festival’s best-of-the-year list. The annual TIFF Canada’s Top Ten features films from some of Canada’s most important emerging and established voices.

These include feature films by Deepa Mehta (Funny Boy which is Canada’s submission to the Oscars for best international feature film), Tracey Deer (Beans), and Michelle Latimer (Inconvenient Indian).

They are among the 10 shorts and features chosen are films that have received Canadian and international recognition including awards from the Toronto International Film Festival, imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival, Inside Out LGBT Film Festival, and Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival plus this year’s TIFF People’s Choice Documentary Award winner.

TIFF’s Top Ten Canadian films of 2020 are:

Features

Beans Tracey Deer | Quebec/Ontario

Fauna Nicolás Pereda | Ontario

Funny Boy Deepa Mehta | Ontario

Inconvenient Indian Michelle Latimer | Ontario

Judy Versus Capitalism Mike Hoolboom | Ontario

The Kid Detective Evan Morgan | Ontario

Nadia, Butterfly Pascal Plante | Quebec

The Nest Sean Durkin | Ontario

No Ordinary Man Aisling Chin-Yee, Chase Joynt | Quebec

Possessor Brandon Cronenberg | Ontario

Shorts

Aniksha Vincent Toi | Quebec

The Archivists Igor Drljača | Ontario/British Columbia

Benjamin, Benny, Ben Paul Shkordoff | Ontario

Black Bodies Kelly Fyffe-Marshall | Ontario

êmîcêtôcêt: Many Bloodlines Theola Ross | Manitoba

Foam (Écume) Omar Elhamy | Quebec

How To Be At Home Andrea Dorfman | Nova Scotia

Scars Alex Anna | Quebec

Sing Me a Lullaby Tiffany Hsiung | Ontario

Stump The Guesser Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson | Manitoba

The Nest and Possessor are currently available to rent on digital TIFF Bell Lightbox and TIFF plans to feature other Canada’s Top Ten selections in the near future, according to a press release by the festival.