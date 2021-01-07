Nepalese policemen douse flames on a burning effigy of prime minister Khadga Prasad Oli during a protest in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Nepal’s president dissolved Parliament after the prime minister recommended the move amid an escalating feud within his Communist Party that is likely to push the Himalayan nation into a political crisis. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
Nepalese policemen douse flames on a burning effigy of prime minister Khadga Prasad Oli during a protest in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Nepal's president dissolved Parliament after the prime minister recommended the move amid an escalating feud within his Communist Party that is likely to push the Himalayan nation into a political crisis. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
Nepalese policemen douse flames on a burning effigy in Kathmandu, Nepal
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.