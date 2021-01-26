Mandatory 14-day quarantine required for all entering Manitoba starting Friday

Anybody entering Manitoba from anywhere else in Canada will be required to self-isolate for 14 days starting this Friday.

The new restriction on interprovincial travel, which was announced by Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister on Tuesday, is being implemented to help prevent the importation of possible COVID-19 variants.

“Manitobans have worked incredibly hard over the last two months to flatten our COVID-19 curve, which has allowed us to take a cautious, measured approach to reopening some services in our province,” Pallister said in a press release.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are implementing more formal travel restrictions to protect Manitobans from the risks of COVID-19 being introduced to us further by travel including any new COVID-19 strains from other jurisdictions.”

With rising case numbers and new variants of #COVID19 identified in other jurisdictions, now is NOT the time for non-essential travel. Today we are announcing further travel restrictions to protect Manitobans and keep our #COVID19MB curve down. Learn more: https://t.co/uSpYJkoyMI — Brian Pallister (@BrianPallister) January 26, 2021

The new public health order includes anyone entering from northern and Western Canada and from west of Terrace Bay in Ontario, which under previous health orders were not required to self-isolate.

“This will help reduce the spread of COVID-19, including cases of new variants, which have been found in other provinces,” Manitoba’s Chief Provincial Public Health Officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, said.

Current exemptions to self-isolation measures are still in effect which includes those travelling for essential interprovincial work and people travelling for medical purposes. Exemptions will also continue for people who regularly travel to and from communities near the borders for essential purposes.

According to the press release, Manitobans who are currently out of the province have until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday to return to the province without being required to self-isolate. Should they arrive after that time, they must self-isolate for the required 14 days.

In his press conference, Pallister called on the Canadian government to impose greater security at the international borders for returning travelers to defend against COVID-19 and the new variants.