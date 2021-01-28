Canadian Museum of History workplace report moves to heritage minister’s desk

The final report of an investigation into workplace problems at the Canadian Museum of History is now in the hands of federal Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault.

The investigation, led by lawyer Michelle Flaherty, was launched last July following complaints of harassment involving CEO Mark O’Neill.

In a statement released today, the museum, located in Gatineau, QC across the Ottawa River from Parliament Hill, said Flaherty’s report–along with a single recommendation by the board of trustees–had been forwarded to Minister of Canadian Heritage Steven Guilbeault.

“We will take all necessary steps to ensure we have the best processes and policies in place to ensure a safe, inclusive and diverse workplace where our employees can grow and thrive,” the statement read.

In a separate statement, the CBC’s Daniel Leblanc reports today, Guilbeault’s office said he is “examining the report” and is having discussions with the museum’s board of trustees in relation to its recommendation.

Guilbeault’s press secretary, Camille Gagné-Raynauld, told Leblanc the report will not be made public in order to protect “the privacy rights of the people involved and the confidentiality of the process.”

According to Leblanc, Gagné-Raynauld added that the federal government has a “zero tolerance policy in relation to workplace harassment.”

Citing unnamed sources, Leblanc reports that Flaherty’s investigation stemmed from complaints related to O’Neill’s behaviour with his employees, as well as his management style and his temperament.

“Former employees who worked with him alleged that O’Neill was unpredictable, ill-tempered and became extremely angry at times. The sources said that while he has undeniable qualities that explain his rise to the top of the organization, he has kept staff constantly on their toes,” writes Leblanc.

O’Neill, who has been on sick leave since last summer, has headed the Museum, which is currently closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, since 2011.

His mandate ends in June.

In a statement, O’Neill’s lawyer, David Law, raised concerns over the confidentiality of the investigation into his client.

“From the outset, Mr. O’Neill raised serious concerns about the process. If those concerns continue to be ignored, there is no way that an accurate or fair report could be produced,” Law said.

The museum is the third in Canada in the past year have its director come under fire for the manner in which employees were treated.

In June, the president and CEO of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg, John Young, resigned under pressure.

In July, Montreal Museum of Fine Arts Director Nathalie Bondil was fired amidst much controversy and many headlines.

With files from CBC News (Daniel Leblanc)