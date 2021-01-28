Hockey Alberta sets deadline for reviewing minor hockey league play

Hockey Alberta, the governing body for organized amateur hockey within the province, has set a deadline on deciding whether or not it will continue planning league play.

According to a press release from Hockey Alberta on Tuesday, the league said if there is no new information from the Government of Alberta by Feb. 1, the league will make its decision..

Hockey Alberta added that they are working in conjunction with its sanctioned minor leagues for both male and female hockey to review the sustainability of league play for the remainder of this year’s season.

Hockey Alberta said that they have been working with the Government of Alberta, Alberta Health, and Alberta Health services to come up with a plan to return to play.

“Hockey Alberta remains focused on working with government officials to develop a plan that will permit teams to return to practice and eventual game play and keep our youth active for their physical and mental well-being,” the league said in a statement.

In the press release, Hockey Alberta also said that all timelines of when hockey will be allowed to return and the required safety protocols that may be in place when hockey returns are still uncertain.