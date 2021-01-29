Seth Rogen, left, laughs as Evan Goldberg speaks during a Canada's Walk of Fame ceremony honouring them in Vancouver. Canadian born actor, producer, and comedian Seth Rogen is writing his first book. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Canadian-born actor and comedian Seth Rogen writing a book

By Vincenzo Morello |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, January 29, 2021 10:52
Last Updated: Friday, January 29, 2021 12:20

Canadian-born actor, producer and comedian Seth Rogen is writing his first book.

Rogen says the book, entitled called Yearbook, is a collection of true stories that he hopes are funny–at worst–and–“life changingly” amazing–at best.

“I talk about my grandparents, doing stand-up comedy as a teenager, bar mitzvahs, and Jewish summer camp, and tell way more stories about doing drugs than my mother would like,” Rogen writes

“I also talk about some of my adventures in Los Angeles and surely say things about other famous people that will create a wildly awkward conversation for me at a party one day.”

The book will be published by Crown, an imprint of Penguin Random House and is set to be released on May 11.

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author