Twitter acquires Revue, a Dutch newsletter platform

Twitter has been acquiring small innovative companies in the area of media and communication for a while.

Now on its purchase list: a newsletter business.

Revue, a newsletter platform startup based in Dutch, was just acquired by Twitter.

The news was announced in a joint blog by Twitter’s product lead, Kayvon Beykpour, and VP of Publisher Products Mike Park.

For the social media giant, the short message-like style of writing has become iconic on its platform.

Newsletter, which supports long-format writing and a more in-depth narrative, is obviously Twitter’s meaningful and thoughtful expansion.

“These writers and long-form content curators are a valuable part of the conversation,” Beykpour and Park write.

“It’s critical we offer new ways for them to create and share their content, and importantly, help them grow and better connect with their audience.”

Newsletter seems to be an old-school way to connect writers and readers, but, in a chaotic media environment, it can also be an effective way to maintain a healthy readership through direct subscription.

Revue empowers the writers to write, edit and publish their newsletters to subscribers without leaving its platform.

Through paid subscriptions, the publishers on Revue have a clear picture of how to generate revenue. Its customers include some renowned media like Vox Media and The Markup.

Beykpour and Park suggest the existing writers on Twitter will be able to enlarge their readers’ base through the acquisition of Revue.

“Twitter is uniquely positioned to help organizations and writers grow their readership faster and at a much larger scale than anywhere else,” they say in the blog.

After the acquisition, Revue will stay as a stand-alone service.

And its team will remain “focused on improving the ways writers create their newsletters, build their audience, and get paid for their work.”