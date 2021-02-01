First Nation veterans of the Second World War Howard Anderson, right to left, Philip Favel and Henry Beaudry protest to save their veteran's benefits at the arrivals for the throne speech in Ottawa on September 30, 2002. Canada's Indigenous and military leaders paid tribute and offered condolences to the family of a Juno Beach veteran of the Second World War, and who also advocated for Indigenous veterans after the war ended. Philip Favel was 98. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

Indigenous Second World War veteran Philip Favel dead at 98

By Vincenzo Morello |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, February 1, 2021 14:40
Last Updated: Monday, February 1, 2021 15:59

Philip Favel, an Indigenous veteran of the Second World War, and Saskatchewan native, died on Sunday morning.

He was 98 years old.

Favel, who was born in Prongua, Saskatchewan, a part of the Sweetgrass First Nation, joined the Canadian Army and chose to serve with the Royal Canadian Army Service Corps (RCASC) on May 11, 1942.

He conducted basic training in Maple Creek, Sask. before completing his trades as a driver.

Favel then served overseas for two years from 1943 to 1945, where he trained in England before being sent to France to take part in the battle on Juno Beach in 1944.

“Canadians mourn the loss of Philip Favel, a Second World War Veteran and a proud member of the Sweetgrass First Nation,” Harjit Sajjan, Canada’s minister of national defence, wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

According to a biography from the Department of National Defence, as a member of the RCASC, Favel was responsible for moving, holding and issuing supplies to the fighting troops. He would frequently go to and from the front lines to supply the troops with gas and ammunition.

“On numerous accounts, his truck’s windshield was hit and smashed but Mr. Favel never stopped or turned back. He always stayed focused on the task at hand,” the biography said.

Favel earned a number of medals for his service including the French Legion on Honor Medal for helping an injured person and two children while on task.

After his military career, Favel was a known advocate for fair compensation for Indigenous veterans who were excluded from benefits.

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author