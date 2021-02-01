Indigenous Second World War veteran Philip Favel dead at 98

Philip Favel, an Indigenous veteran of the Second World War, and Saskatchewan native, died on Sunday morning.

He was 98 years old.

Favel, who was born in Prongua, Saskatchewan, a part of the Sweetgrass First Nation, joined the Canadian Army and chose to serve with the Royal Canadian Army Service Corps (RCASC) on May 11, 1942.

He conducted basic training in Maple Creek, Sask. before completing his trades as a driver.

Favel then served overseas for two years from 1943 to 1945, where he trained in England before being sent to France to take part in the battle on Juno Beach in 1944.

His service & dedication in uniform earned him numerous medals. Upon release from the military, he advocated for fair & just compensation for Indigenous Veterans who fought alongside their Canadian brothers & sisters but were not treated the same when they came home.

“Canadians mourn the loss of Philip Favel, a Second World War Veteran and a proud member of the Sweetgrass First Nation,” Harjit Sajjan, Canada’s minister of national defence, wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

According to a biography from the Department of National Defence, as a member of the RCASC, Favel was responsible for moving, holding and issuing supplies to the fighting troops. He would frequently go to and from the front lines to supply the troops with gas and ammunition.

“On numerous accounts, his truck’s windshield was hit and smashed but Mr. Favel never stopped or turned back. He always stayed focused on the task at hand,” the biography said.

Today, Canada lost a great First Nations leader in Philip Favel. A Juno Beach Veteran and a lifelong advocate, Philip was a beacon of hope for many. My heart goes out to the family and to Sweetgrass First Nation, as they mourn this incredible loss. Rest In Peace, Philip.

Favel earned a number of medals for his service including the French Legion on Honor Medal for helping an injured person and two children while on task.

After his military career, Favel was a known advocate for fair compensation for Indigenous veterans who were excluded from benefits.