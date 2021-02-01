On Friday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said he holding the line on adding new restrictions to fight COVID-19 in the province, at least for now. On Sunday, dozens of people staged a show-of-support parade for the province's chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab. (CBC/GermainWilson)

People in Saskatchewan turn out to support their chief medical health officer

Dozens of people staged a show-of-support parade outside the home of Saskactchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, on Sunday.

The parade followed a protest last weekend by people unhappy about COVID-19 restrictions in the province–a protest that angered more than a few in the province, including Premier Scott Moe, who called the demonstrators a “group of idiots.”

This weekend, it was a different story.

Watch// A show of support for Saskatchewan’s chief doctor:  

Sunday’s show of support came after Moe announced on Friday that he would not be adding any new restrictions to fight the pandemic.

Restrictions in Saskatchewan are less stringent than in many other places in Canada.

Residents are still allowed to attend worship services, go to restaurants and bars, go to movies and get haircuts.

