Kraft Heinz Canada partners with food delivery service to offer reusable option

Kraft Heinz Canada has partnered with Loop, a home delivery service and reuse platform designed to eliminate waste.

In a press release from Kraft Heinz Canada published on Monday, the company said that their partnership with Loop makes it easier for Canadians to choose more sustainable options that are safe, sanitary and impactful.

Loop, which is an initiative started by TerraCycle, is set to launch in the Greater Toronto Area on Monday. With the service, Canadians can place online orders and receive the products they ordered in a Loop shipping tote.

Once the customers are done with their product, they place the empty containers in the Loop totes, which Loop will pick up and clean so that the container can be reused and replenished as needed.

“Our iconic Heinz ketchup glass bottle has always been available in a recyclable glass bottle, but now it’s reusable, too, thanks to our partnership with Loop,” Bruno Keller, the president of Kraft Heinz Canada, said in a press release. “We know protecting our planet requires collective action, so we are proud to be taking this practical step to make sustainable options easier for Canadians.”

He added that the Loop partnership is part of Kraft Heinz Canada’s sustainability goal to make 100 per cent of their packaging recyclable, reusable, or compostable by 2025.

A recent survey commissioned by Kraft Heinz Canada, which polled 1,521 Canadians, found that there was a desire for more sustainable options. According to the survey, 83 per cent of respondents want to reduce packaging on groceries, and 78 per cent want zero-waste packaging on grocery products.

“It’s important that, despite the challenges of COVID-19, we in corporate Canada don’t lose sight of long-term environmental goals,” Keller said. “[Canadians] are looking for companies to step up and work toward a better future — and our partnership with a reusable, zero-waste grocery service is a great way to do just that.”