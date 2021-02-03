Canada invests $64 million to increase COVID-19 vaccine uptake

The Canadian government is investing $64 million through the Immunization Partnership Fund (IPF) to help its partners across the country to increase COVID-19 vaccination uptake.

In a press release from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) published on Tuesday, the funding includes an investment of $30.25 million for community-led projects to increase awareness of and confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine.

The funding will go towards addressing gaps in knowledge, attitudes and beliefs in regards to the vaccine as well as create tailored and targeted tools and educational resources.

“Working with our partners, we will make sure that Canadians have the latest information about how and when they can get vaccinated, but also why they should get vaccinated,” Patty Hajdu, Canada’s minister of health, said in a statement.

“Through these partnerships, we are ensuring that Canadians make informed and confident vaccine choices for themselves and their families,” Hajdu said.

“Increasing vaccination uptake and acceptance is how we can work together to protect those most at-risk.”

The funding also includes $32.5 million for provincial and territorial governments to enhance their electronic vaccination registries and improve tracking of vaccine uptake across the country.

Each province and territory will receive up to $2.5 million in funding from now up until March 2023.

“All Canadians deserve a chance to achieve optimal health,” said Dr. Theresa Tam, the chief public health officer of Canada.

“This includes having access to credible information about vaccination and the opportunity to have open conversations with healthcare providers.”