Marchers to protest Chad regime in Montreal

Members of the Chadian diaspora are organizing a march in downtown Montreal to protest the rule of Chad’s President Idriss Déby Itno and what they call his “miserable and unworthy” efforts to stay in power. It takes place on February 6, 2021 at the same time as similar marches will take place in several cities around the world as well as in Chad itself.

Organizers say that after 31 years of rule, Itno has reduced the majority of Chad’s population to slavery. In spite of a richness in natural resources like oil, they say the population has been reduced to abject poverty. They accuse the regime of destroying the country’s socio-economic sectors including education, health, sports and regional administration.

Constitution changed to increase president’s power and term

Organizers say nepotism is rampant and that there are now two classes of citizens in Chad, those who belong to Itno’s family who have all the rights, and the rest who have all the obligations.

Itno is seeking re-election in 2021 and for this to be allowed the constitution was changed in 2018. The new constitution significantly increased the powers of the president, redrew legislative districts, and introduced changes that will allow the president to seek a sixth and seventh term. The opposition Les Transformateurs party opposed the changes to the constitution and called for a referendum.

March organizers accuse Itno of setting up several barriers to the opposition’s ability to campaign against him including sending secret service agents after opposition leaders and changing age requirements to prevent opposition leader Succès Masra from running.