Cruise vessels in Canadian waters remain banned until February 2022

The temporary measures banning cruise vessels in all Canadian waters and pleasure craft in Canadian Arctic waters will continue to be in place until February 2022, according to an announcement from Transport Canada on Thursday.

The announcement means that pleasure craft are still prohibited from entering Arctic waters, cruise vessels with more than 100 people are still banned from operating in Canadian waters, and passenger vessels carrying more than 12 people cannot enter Arctic coastal waters.

The temporary measures were supposed to end on Feb. 28.

“As Canadians continue to do their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19, our government continues to work hard to ensure Canada’s transportation system remains safe,” Omar Alghabra, Canada’s minister of transport, said in a statement.

“Temporary prohibitions to cruise vessels and pleasure craft are essential to continue to protect the most vulnerable among our communities and avoid overwhelming our health care systems.”

The press release said that the Canadian government will continue to evaluate the situation and make changes, as necessary, to ensure the health and safety of all Canadians.

It added that if the pandemic improves, the transport minister can rescind the orders.

The restrictions do not apply to craft used by local communities for essential transportation and hunting and fishing in Canada’s Arctic waters.