George Angohiatok, head of Cambridge Bay’s Ekaluktutiak Hunters & Trappers Organization in Nunavut talks about the economic consequences of the tourism shutdown on hunters and how the community is pulling together to get each other through the pandemic.
A member of the Ekaluktutiak Hunters & Trappers Organization in Cambridge Bay gets an American big game hunter settled in before leaving for several nights out on the land. The sport hunt provides well-paying jobs for subsistence hunters. (Eye on the Arctic)
Arctic Tourism and the Pandemic #2 It’s a scary situation we’re living in today
Categories: Economy, Indigenous
