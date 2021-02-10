Peter Magill, the Tourism & Economic Development Coordinator in Hay River in Canada’s Northwest Territories, talks us through the town’s ‘Haycation’ campaign and what other communities might learn from its experience.
A scene from Hay River in Canada’s Northwest Territories. (Courtesy Peter Magill)
Arctic Tourism and the Pandemic #3 A northern town tries the staycation
