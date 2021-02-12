Ottawa details its funding plan for LGBTQ2 organizations and projects

The federal government has unveiled details of a program aimed at aiding members of the country’s diverse LGBTQ2 community.

Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development Maryam Monsef and Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth Bardish Chagger made the funding announcement at a virtual news conference on Thursday, saying that 76 LGBTQ2 projects across the country will share $15 million.

According to a government press release, the list includes organizations working with LGBTQ2 refugees, Indigenous youth and transgender Canadians

Among them:

Nurturing Wabanaki 2SLGBTQ+ Capacity through Indigenous-led, Cross-sectoral, Inter-Provincial Network Partnerships, led by the Wabanaki Two-Spirit Alliance, to extend their supports for Two-Spirits in the Atlantic region;

led by the Wabanaki Two-Spirit Alliance, to extend their supports for Two-Spirits in the Atlantic region; Enhancing Arrival Communities for LGBTQI Refugees in BC , led by the Rainbow Refugee Society, to strengthen partnerships for LGBTQI refugee housing collaboration;

, led by the Rainbow Refugee Society, to strengthen partnerships for LGBTQI refugee housing collaboration; LGBT YouthLine’s Capacity Building Project , led by the Lesbian Gay Bi Trans Youth Line in Toronto , to build capacity, strengthen partnerships, and develop regional collaborative networks;

, led by the Lesbian Gay Bi Trans Youth Line in , to build capacity, strengthen partnerships, and develop regional collaborative networks; Towards a general assembly for the trans community in Quebec , led by Gender Euphoria – Trans Pride , to strengthen their capacity and establish a network of trans organizations in Quebec .

The funding is part of the $20-million LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund–first announced in the 2019 budget.

Ottawa announced the first $2 million in support under the program last year, saying the remaining $3 million would go toward administering it.

According to Statistics Canada, 1,7 per cent of Canadians aged 18 to 59 reported in 2014 that they consider themselves to be homosexual (gay or lesbian) and 1.3 per cent of Canadians aged 18 to 59 reported in 2014 that they consider themselves to be bisexual.

A PEW Research Center study published last June found that 85 per cent of Canada’s general population (92% among Canadians aged between 18 and 29) favoured social acceptance of homosexuality up from 80 per cent in the 2013.

But a study by Statistics Canada published last September showed that members of LGBTQ communities are nearly three times more likely than heterosexuals to experience sexual or physical assault.

With files from The Canadian Press (Stephanie Levitz),