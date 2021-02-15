Canada and Western countries call on Myanmar junta to ‘refrain from violence’

Confrontations between the military and demonstrators continued for a 10th straight day in Myanmar on Monday as the junta that took power on Feb. 1 cut the internet, expanded his military presence across the country and extended the detention of democracy Aung San Suu Kyi.

The latest events come less than a day after Canada and other Western nations called on the junta to “refrain from violence against demonstrators and civilians.”

The call came in a statement released late Sunday by the embassies of Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom and 11 other nations, condemning the arrests of political leaders, the harassment of journalists and denounced the military’s interruption of communications.

“We support the people of Myanmar in their quest for democracy, freedom, peace and prosperity. The world is watching,” the statement said.

A new statement from the Ambassadors of Canada and other nations in Myanmar tonight as tensions mount, two weeks after the military coup: “..refrain from violence against demonstrators and civilians…The world is watching.” #WhatIsHappeningInMyanmar @CBCNews @CBCAlerts pic.twitter.com/o0EQDmOkI8 — Stephanie Jenzer (@StephJenzer) February 14, 2021



Their call was echoed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who said authorities must “ensure the right of peaceful assembly is fully respected and demonstrators are not subjected to reprisals.”

Suu Kyi’s detention was supposed to be lifted on Monday, but media reports from Yangon said it was extended until at least Wednesday, when she is expected to appear in court by videoconference.

Her release is a key demand of demonstrators and her extended detention will likely to further inflame tensions.

The junta, led by Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, said it was forced to step in earlier this month because the government had not properly investigated allegations of fraud in an election last November that Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won in a landslide.

The state election commission said there is no evidence to support the claim.

Canada quickly condemned the coup.

In October, 2018, Aung Suu Kyi became the first person ever to be stripped of honorary Canadian citizenship, for her role in gross human rights violations against the Rohingya Muslims.

The action was taken after Canada’s Special Envoy to Myanmar, Bob Rae, released a report in April 2018, outlining the underlying causes of the what became known around the world as the Rohingya Crisis that saw nearly 700,000 Rohingya Muslims forced to flee western Myanmar’s Rakhine state to neighbouring Bangladesh following a military crackdown.

Canada committed $300 million over the over three years to help respond to the crisis.

According to the United Nations, more than 900,000 Rohingya Muslims currently live in the refugee camps.

With files from CBC News, The Canadian Press, The Associated Press, Reuters