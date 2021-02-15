Police investigate alleged threats against Niagara medical officer of health

The Niagara Regional Police Service is investigating alleged threats made against Dr. Mustafa Hirji, the Niagara region’s medical officer of health, over COVID-19 restrictions.

“We are aware of the social media posts in reference to Dr. Hirji that have been reported in the media,” the Niagara Regional Police Service said in a tweet on Saturday.

“We have commenced an investigation. We will not be commenting any further at this time regarding that investigation.”

The threats were allegedly posted online on Friday, after the Ontario government announced that the Niagara region would remain in the grey lockdown category according to the province’s colour coded guidelines for COVID-19 restrictions. The grey lockdown category includes implementing maximum measures to reduce the spread of the virus.

The Ontario Medical Association released a statement on Saturday that condemned those making death threats against public officials that are trying to keep communities safe.

“Death threats, and all forms of violence must not be tolerated here, or anywhere,” the statement said. “For more than a year Ontario’s doctors and public health officers have made enormous sacrifices, taken serious risks and worked around the clock to keep Ontarians safe.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that there’s no place for these kinds of threats in Ontario.

There is absolutely no place for these kinds of threats in Ontario. Cut it out. Our health officials have only one priority: the health and well-being of their communities. We’re lucky to have such dedicated public health officials in Ontario.https://t.co/MhyFDy82kS — Doug Ford (@fordnation) February 13, 2021

“Our health officials have only one priority: the health and well-being of their communities. We’re lucky to have such dedicated public health officials in Ontario,” Ford wrote in a tweet.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the threats and called them “unacceptable.”

I am outraged to hear threats have been made against Dr. @MustafaHirji, the Medical Officer of Health for Niagara Region. This rhetoric is unacceptable, and I strongly condemn it. He, and all public health officials working to keep us safe, deserve nothing but our sincere thanks. https://t.co/tZqJlRenLA — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 14, 2021

In a Twitter thread, Hirji thanked people for their words of support.

Thanks to everyone for their words of support this evening, including the #WeStandWithDrHirji tag. I’m deeply humbled by the volume & breadth of support. More importantly, I’m gratified that so many are speaking up against violent language—such discourse corrodes our unity. 1/6 — Mustafa Hirji (@mustafahirji) February 14, 2021

“I’m deeply humbled by the volume & breadth of support,” he said.

“More importantly, I’m gratified that so many are speaking up against violent language—such discourse corrodes our unity.”

“The excessive anger of a few today should not distract from the suffering of many during this pandemic—of social isolation, of loss of income, of losing a business built through a life’s work.”

This is not the first time health officials have been criticized.

Last month in Saskatchewan, a small group of protesters unhappy with the COVID-19 restrictions in the province gathered in front of the home of Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical officer of health.

With files from CBC News (Desmond Brown)