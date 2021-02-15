The Niagara Regional Police Service is investigating alleged threats made against Dr. Mustafa Hirji, the Niagara region’s medical officer of health, over COVID-19 restrictions. (iStock/MattGush)

Police investigate alleged threats against Niagara medical officer of health

The Niagara Regional Police Service is investigating alleged threats made against Dr. Mustafa Hirji, the Niagara region’s medical officer of health, over COVID-19 restrictions.

“We are aware of the social media posts in reference to Dr. Hirji that have been reported in the media,” the Niagara Regional Police Service said in a tweet on Saturday.

“We have commenced an investigation. We will not be commenting any further at this time regarding that investigation.”

The threats were allegedly posted online on Friday, after the Ontario government announced that the Niagara region would remain in the grey lockdown category according to the province’s colour coded guidelines for COVID-19 restrictions. The grey lockdown category includes implementing maximum measures to reduce the spread of the virus.

The Ontario Medical Association released a statement on Saturday that condemned those making death threats against public officials that are trying to keep communities safe.

“Death threats, and all forms of violence must not be tolerated here, or anywhere,” the statement said. “For more than a year Ontario’s doctors and public health officers have made enormous sacrifices, taken serious risks and worked around the clock to keep Ontarians safe.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that there’s no place for these kinds of threats in Ontario.

“Our health officials have only one priority: the health and well-being of their communities. We’re lucky to have such dedicated public health officials in Ontario,” Ford wrote in a tweet.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the threats and called them “unacceptable.”

In a Twitter thread, Hirji thanked people for their words of support.

“I’m deeply humbled by the volume & breadth of support,” he said.

“More importantly, I’m gratified that so many are speaking up against violent language—such discourse corrodes our unity.”

“The excessive anger of a few today should not distract from the suffering of many during this pandemic—of social isolation, of loss of income, of losing a business built through a life’s work.”

This is not the first time health officials have been criticized.

Last month in Saskatchewan, a small group of protesters unhappy with the COVID-19 restrictions in the province gathered in front of the home of Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical officer of health.

