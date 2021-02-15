Many factors keeping children motivated at school: survey

Friends and family are the biggest reason that children stay in school, according to a recent survey in the province of Quebec. But how motivated varies and depends on many factors. The province of Quebec runs an annual campaign during the third week of February with a variety of activities designed to keep children in school.

Sub-national governments across Canada have worked hard to reduce the school drop out rate in recent years. And the overall drop out rate decreased from 9.7 per cent in 2006 to 5.3 per cent in 2018.

As part of Quebec’s ongoing initiative, a survey was conducted in the second half of January 2021 involving 1,566 parents of children aged six to 18. Of those parents, 70 per cent think their children are motivated at school. But the motivation is lower among secondary school students and children in lower income families.

When asked what kept their children motivated, 28 per cent said relationships with friends was the top factor. Another 22 per said said family support and encouragement was important and 19 per cent listed achieving specific goals such as a report card or admissions exam. Those results varied according to the age of the student. Teens aged 17 and 18 were more likely to be motivated by specific goals. This is an age at which students may be applying to get into university. One third of primary school students were most motivated by relationships with friends.

Pandemic imposed challenges

The pandemic has imposed challenges to students’ motivation. More than half the parents said a lack of contact with friends was their children’s biggest challenge. Schools were closed for periods of time to reduce the spread of COVID-19 but most recently reopened in January 2021. Other difficulties for children included the cancellation of activities, sports and hobbies. The youngest children, aged six to 11 found it hardest to not see their families.

Parents have experienced stress and anxiety (40 per cent), a lack of energy and ideas and feeling overwhelmed (34 per cent), and difficulties balancing family and working from home (24 per cent). Just over half of parents expressed concern their children are falling behind due to the pandemic. In spite of the pandemic, 76 per cent of parents felt they could motivate their children, and school remained a top priority for 69 per cent of respondents.

“We know this school year hasn’t been easy for anyone,” said Quebec Minister of Education Jean-François Roberge. “But the findings from this survey show how important students’ friends and family are in keeping them motivated and believing in their ability to reach their goals. During these Hooked on School Days, I hope all Quebecers will take a moment to let the students in their lives know what a great job they’ve been doing since the pandemic began.”