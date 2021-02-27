Twitter’s new ‘Super Follow’ allows journalists to charge for their tweets

During its “Analyst event” on Friday Twitter announced several new features, including “Super Follow” and “Community.”

“Super Follow” is a feature used to monetize content, mostly the tweets published on the platform. As an industry heavily addicted to Twitter, news professionals will be more than happy to leverage this new development.

For a long time, journalists have been publishing on Twitter to share first-hand information with the world. However, except for redirecting some traffic to their news websites, journalists have had no way of making any real money on Twitter.

“$4,99/month – Cancel anytime”: Twitter arbeitet an einer “Super Follow”-Funktion, mit der man direkt auf der Plattform Geld verdienen kann. Hier sind die ersten Screenshots, via @TwitterIR: pic.twitter.com/hPiq27Ov5U — Martin Hoffmann (@martinhoffmann) February 25, 2021

“Super Follow” is obviously an initiative to bring some changes to the situation. In return, this new feature will also encourage journalists to produce more content for the hungry followers on Twitter.

As announced, the subscription of “Super Follow” will go for $4.99 per month, a price less than a cup of Starbucks coffee, and it’s “Cancel Anytime” policy. In a growing world of fans economy, “Super Follow” may enable Twitter to own a piece of cake in the market, competing with the front runners like Patreon and OnlyFans.

Another noticeable feature from the announcement is the introduction of “Community.”

Undoubtedly, Twitter is not the first one to bring in the concept of “Community,” which is a rational development of any social media platform. The followers of similar interests and opinion leaders definitely have a need to build a place to share their thoughts.

Twitter announces Communities, like Facebook Groups but on Twitter (they’ve started working on it in the web app since at least few weeks ago) https://t.co/5YBmEfgsUn pic.twitter.com/JlkrZNjLBo — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 25, 2021

On Facebook, Community has been a common feature for years. Now, Twitter, a more elitist social media self-branded with clear design and functionalities, has to recognize the importance of communities too.

Times have changed.

Other features revealed include “Supporter badge, Subscriber-only Newsletter, Exclusive content.”