Calgary Flames fire head coach Geoff Ward, hire Darryl Sutter

The Calgary Flames are bringing back Darryl Sutter as their head coach after firing Geoff Ward.

Sutter has been a head coach in the National Hockey League for 18 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks, Calgary and the Los Angeles Kings, where he won the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014.

Overall, he has a career record of 634-467-101.

In a press conference with reporters on Friday, Flames general manager Brad Treliving said that he was excited to welcome Sutter back to Calgary. He also thanked Ward for time with the Flames organization.

“There’s some very difficult things in our business, in our game and having to make changes and let good people go is a miserable side of the business,” Treliving said.

“Geoff [Ward] is a great man. He put his heart and soul into the job here.”

Sutter first coached the Flames from December 2002 to July 2006, leading them to two playoff appearances in three seasons, including a run to the Stanley Cup Final during the 2003-04 season.

He also served as the Flames general manager from April 2003 to December 2010.