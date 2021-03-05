Literary podcasts launched to help youth fight anxiety

Literary lights in the province of Quebec are launching podcasts of five original works of fiction to help young people deal with the extra anxiety brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The podcases are in both of Canada’s official languages, English and French, and they will be available on March 9, 2021.

The podcasts portray fictional characters experiencing situations they never thought they would have to face. “The best way to combat anxiety is to give voice to it,” say creators.

Different versions for parents and for youth

Featured are works from Monique Polak, an author at teacher at Montreal’s Marianopolis College and Stéphanie Deslauriers, author, psychoeducator. The works are entitled Mon infirmière de mère (My Mother the Nurse), Le temps d’une danse (Time for a Dance), Miss Parfaite (Miss Perfect), Zoom Lessons and Gramma.

Each one comes in two different versions. One is intended for parents and is voiced by the authors. The other is for teens and is presented by two young actors. The site is called Podcasts on Anxiety and is an initiative of the Blue Metropolis Foundation. The site also offers reading recommendations for teens, children and plarents.

Foundation offers literary festival, other programs

The foundation is a not-for-profit organization whose stated purpose is to bring together people from different cultures to share the pleasure of reading and writing, and to encourage creativity and intercultural understanding. The foundation is well known for its annual literary festival . It also offers education and social programs for schools, libraries and online. Reading and writing are used as “therapeutic tools” to encourage academic perseverance and to fight poverty and social isolation.