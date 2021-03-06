YouTube logo on screen. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Trump’s suspended channel on YouTube will be restored, YouTube’s CEO said

By Er Shen |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Saturday, March 6, 2021 00:42

After two months’ suspension on YouTube, the account of Donald Trump, the former president of the U.S., will be reopened.

In an online forum of Atlantic Council, YouTube’s CEO Susan Wojcicki said YouTube will lift the suspension of Trump’s channel if they determine “the risk of violence has decreased.”

On Jan. 12, following the riot in Capitol Hill, YouTube joined other major social media Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat banning U.S. President Donald Trump’s accounts with the worries that the president’s blunt words may incite new violence.

Donald Trump speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by Congress, in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6. Trump’s second impeachment trial begins today. (Reuters/Jim Borgi)

Susan Wojcicki said “The channel remains suspended due to the risk of incitement to violence. Given just the warnings by the Capitol police… I think it’s pretty clear that elevated violence risk still remains.”

She added Trump’s account could face the risk of being closed permanently if it violates YouTube’s rules two more times within 90 days.

Snapchat and Twitter have confirmed Trump’s accounts will be banned indefinitely.

Facebook didn’t want to make the decision by itself. It will leave the final words to an independent oversight board to decide whether it will lift the ban on Trump’s accounts on Facebook and Instagram.

