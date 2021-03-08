CF Montreal appoint Wilfried Nancy as new head coach

CF Montreal announced on Monday that it has named Wilfried Nancy as their new head coach.

Nancy, who is originally from France, has been an assistant coach with CF Montreal since January 2016 and was part of the coaching staff that won the Canadian Championship in 2019. He was previously a coach at the club’s academy when it began in 2011.

“I am very happy and proud to take on this new challenge. It’s even more special since it’s with the club I’ve known since I came to Montreal,” Nancy said. “I’m really excited for this challenge and hope to make the team progress as much as possible.”

Olivier Renard, CF Montreal’s sporting director, said that it’s part of the team’s philosophy to consider and promote from within the organization.

“We are very happy to announce Wilfried as our head coach today,” Renard said in a statement. “After Thierry left, we decided to trust him and give him the opportunity to continue the work we started last season, with the same vision.”

According to the press release, Kwame Ampadu and Laurent Ciman will be Nancy’s assistants along with goalkeeper coach Rémy Vercoutre and fitness coach Jules Gueguen.