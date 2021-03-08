Survey: Canadians said country has not achieved gender equality

A new survey released on Monday found that a majority of Canadians said that the country has not achieved gender equality.

According to a poll by Leger with the Association for Canadian Studies, 63 per cent of Canadian respondents said that gender equality has not been reached in Canada, while only 30 per cent said that it has.

Meanwhile, among female respondents, 73 per cent said that gender equality between women and men has not been achieved, and among male respondents, 53 per cent said gender equality has not been achieved.

In regards to the pay gap between men and women, 62 per cent of all respondents said that men earned more money for the same job. Seventy-three per cent of female respondents said that men earned more money than women for the same job, and only 49 per cent of male respondents said that men earned more.

A majority of respondents however, believe that gender equality has definitely or to some extent been achieved in certain aspects of life such as at home, in social settings, in the media, at work, in sciences and in politics. But the answers differed between male and female respondents, with male respondents more likely to say that gender equality has been achieved.

At home, 68 per cent of female respondents said equality was achieved, while 80 per cent of male respondents said it was so. In social settings, 58 per cent of women said equality was reached and 71 per cent of men said it has. In the media, 73 per cent of men said equality was reached and 57 per cent of women said it was reached, and in the workplace, 68 per cent of male respondents said there was equality, while 50 per cent of female respondents said it was reached.

In Canada, 46 per cent of respondents said that they supported quotas to ensure that public organizations had a minimum number of women on their board of directors. A majority of women, 57 per cent, supported having quotas, and only 34 per cent of men supported it.

The survey was conducted from Feb. 26 to Feb 28 and it polled 1,532 adult Canadians.