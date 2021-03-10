RBC Canadian Open cancelled for second year in a row due to pandemic

The 2021 RBC Canadian Open has been cancelled and will not be a part of the PGA Tour for a second year in a row due to challenges related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to an announcement Golf Canada made on Tuesday.

The Canadian Open was scheduled to take place on June 7-13 at St. George’s Golf & Country Club in Etobicoke, Ontario. The decision to cancel the tournament was made with the PGA Tour and the tournament’s main sponsor, the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC).

“Even with an extensive health and safety plan in place, we faced a number of significant logistical challenges that led us to this decision,” PGA TOUR President Tyler Dennis said in a statement.

“While we are disappointed to cancel Canada’s National Championship, we are thankful to our partners RBC and Golf Canada – along with our Canadian fans — for their unwavering support and cooperation throughout this process.”

Tournament organizers will now redirect their attention on the return of the RBC Canadian Open to the PGA Tour schedule for 2022.

“The timing simply did not align for us and we are deeply disappointed that the celebrated return of the RBC Canadian Open will have to wait another year,” said Laurence Applebaum, the chief executive officer of Golf Canada.

According to the press release, the PGA Tour will host an official FedEx Cup event for one year only to fill the week left open by the cancellation.

The RBC Canadian Open, which was established in 1904, is the third oldest national championship in golf. It was last played in June 2019 at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Ontario.