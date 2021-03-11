Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to reporters’ questions during a press conference in Hong Kong, Thursday, March 11, 2021. China’s ceremonial legislature on Thursday, endorsed the ruling Communist Party’s latest move to tighten control over Hong Kong by reducing the role of its public in picking the territory’s leaders. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to reporters’ questions in Hong Kong
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.