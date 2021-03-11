Canadian Football League and XFL in talks about potential collaboration

The Canadian Football League (CFL) and the U.S. based XFL revealed on Wednesday that they are in talks about a potential partnership.
According to press releases from both leagues, CFL and XFL owners, Dany Garcia, Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson and RedBird Capital, have agreed to work together and identify opportunities for the leagues to collaborate and grow the game of football.
“Canada has an exciting game and devoted fans, and our discussion with the XFL provides a tremendous opportunity to build on that strong foundation,” CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement. “We look forward to exploring how we might work with one of the most innovative sports brands in the world to grow the game, engage fans in new ways, and reach new audiences.”
Last year, the CFL decided that it would not have a season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to focus its efforts on 2021 and beyond.
The XFL was first established in 2000 by the wrestling executive Vince McMahon, however the league folded just after one year of play. It was then resurrected again in 2020, but was forced to suspend its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and filed for bankruptcy.
That was until Johnson, Garcia and RedBird Capital bought the league.
“As an owner of the XFL, our discussions with the CFL have been very exciting,” Johnson said in an Instagram post. “There’s a real pulse here because you can feel the unique opportunity we can potentially create together.”
Johnson already has a history with the CFL. He joined the Calgary Stampeders in 1995, but was released by their practice squad.
“Wherever it all leads, I can tell you this one is personal to me and is driven by all my passion – because me being cut by the CFL was the greatest thing that happened. It set me on a path that years later would lead me right back to the league,” Johnson said.
In October 2020, the XFL said that the league would return to the field in 2022, however on Wednesday, the XFL said that their 2022 season is currently on hold pending the outcome of their conversations with the CFL.
