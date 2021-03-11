Roxanne Charles-George, of the Semiahmoo First Nation, speaks as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion project gather at a park just below a construction site at the company's Burnaby Terminal tank farm in Burnaby, B.C., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Roxanne Charles-George speaks as protesters to the Trans Mountain Pipeline

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, March 11, 2021 10:53

Roxanne Charles-George, of the Semiahmoo First Nation, speaks as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion project gather at a park just below a construction site at the company’s Burnaby Terminal tank farm in Burnaby, B.C., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author