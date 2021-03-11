Roxanne Charles-George, of the Semiahmoo First Nation, speaks as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion project gather at a park just below a construction site at the company’s Burnaby Terminal tank farm in Burnaby, B.C., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Roxanne Charles-George, of the Semiahmoo First Nation, speaks as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion project gather at a park just below a construction site at the company's Burnaby Terminal tank farm in Burnaby, B.C., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Roxanne Charles-George speaks as protesters to the Trans Mountain Pipeline
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.