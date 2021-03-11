Registered nurse Natalie Selkirk with the Peterborough Health Unit administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Mike William at Curve Lake First Nations community Centre near Buckhorn, Ont., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Chief of the Curve Lake First Nations Band Emily Whetung looks on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill

Nurse Natalie Selkirk administers COVID-19 vaccine at Curve Lake First Nations

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, March 11, 2021 10:48

Registered nurse Natalie Selkirk with the Peterborough Health Unit administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Mike William at Curve Lake First Nations community Centre near Buckhorn, Ont., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Chief of the Curve Lake First Nations Band Emily Whetung looks on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author