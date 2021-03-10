Ontario pharmacies to begin offering vaccine as part of pilot program

Starting on Friday, eligible Ontarians aged 60 to 64 will be able to book an appointment to receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy as part of the vaccine delivery pilot program in specific regions.

The Ontario government announced Wednesday that over 325 pharmacies in three public health regions within the province, Toronto, Windsor-Essex and Kingston Frontenac, Lennox & Addington (KFLA), will administer 194,500 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine rollout is also expected to expand to more pharmacies in other regions as supply increases.

In a statement, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that the province expects to reach the one million mark for doses administered by the end of the day.

“But we are just ramping up and mobilizing even more members of Team Ontario in our pharmacies and primary care settings,” Ford said. “We have a plan to get vaccines into arms as quickly as possible in order to keep people safe and we will do that as long as we have a steady supply from the federal government.”

All vaccinations through pharmacies will require appointments to be made in advance, and so far only adults aged 60 to 64, as defined by year of birth between 1957 to 1961, will be able to make an appointment.

“Ontario’s pharmacists are proud to support the Ontario government in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout,” said Justin Bates, the chief executive officer of the Ontario Pharmacists Association.

“Our pharmacy professionals are ready to support a safe and effective vaccination campaign that provides Ontarians with greater access and convenience working closely with all health care providers,” he added.

The Ontario government also announced that over 120 mass immunization clinics are planned to open this month across the province which will increase the province’s vaccine administration capacity to over 150,000 doses a day, depending on supply.

According to a press release, the first phase of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout is nearing completion with nearly one million doses administered and over 279,000 people fully immunized.