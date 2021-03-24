WestJet to restore Eastern Canada routes suspended due to COVID-19

WestJet says it will restore flights to communities in Eastern Canada that were suspended last November due to the pandemic.

The Calgary-based airline says flights to Charlottetown, Fredericton, Moncton, Sydney and Quebec City will resume beginning June 24 through to June 30.

In addition, service between St. John’s and Toronto, which was indefinitely suspended in October, will resume on June 24. And WestJest is advancing the restart of service between St. John’s and Halifax from June 24 to May 6.

The reinstatement of service will restore WestJet’s complete network of pre-COVID-19 domestic airports, the airline said.

“We committed to return to the communities we left, as a result of the pandemic, and we will be restoring flights to these regions in the coming months, of our own volition,” said in a statement WestJet president and CEO Ed Sims, adding that the airline remains focused on the safe restart of air travel.

“We ask that federal and provincial governments work with us to provide clarity and certainty to Canadians, including travel policies that support economic recovery and restore jobs.”

WestJet will continue to encourage the Atlantic premiers to ensure the region is open to Canadians this summer, Sims said.

“Alongside an accelerated and successful vaccine rollout, we are hopeful that there will be an easing of onerous travel restrictions currently in place,” said Sims.