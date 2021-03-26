Vaccinate undocumented workers, urge advocates

Many migrants in Canada are facing obstacles in getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and advocates are demanding change. The Migrants Rights Network and doctors, health policy experts and labour leaders are calling for immediate action to ensure that all migrant workers and undocumented residents in Canada can obtain immunization.

“Migrant and undocumented people are at the forefront of the COVID crisis and deserve safe and dignified access to the COVID vaccine,” said Byron Cruz of the Migrant Rights Network and Sanctuary Health. “Hundreds have told us they are afraid that if they get the vaccine their information will be handed over to immigration enforcement, or that employers will use the vaccine to coerce them. We call on the federal government to give full and permanent immigrations status to all migrant and undocumented people immediately, so that migrants can access the protection they need. We also call on the provinces to ensure universal health care for all not just in policy, but in practice.”

(In Canada, the federal government is mostly responsible for immigration matters and the provincial governments are responsible for providing health care, which is publicly-funded.)

Many essential workers unable to get vaccinated

The Migrants Rights Network says one in 23 people, or over 1.6 million people, in Canada don’t have permanent resident status. Many of them are in essential jobs such as health care, cleaning, construction, delivery and agriculture.

Many migrants don’t have a health card giving them access to free medical services because they are undocumented or their study permits have expired due to government processing delays. Those without health cares are being denied vaccination.

Some employers are said to have threatened migrants with job loss and deportation if they do not get vaccinated. Many undocumented people are afraid their personal information will be shared with immigration enforcement authorities if they get vaccinated and some are afraid of the vaccine itself.

Vaccines must be free, accessible, say advocates

Advocates say vaccinations must be provided free of charge to undocumented workers who do not have health care cards or coverage. Their personal information must be kept confidential. Vaccine providers should be trained so they don’t turn away people who don’t have health coverage or are afraid of sharing their information and so they can address vaccine hesitancy. Advocates also say vaccination should be accessible in rural communities to those who don’t speak either of Canada’s official languages of English or French and who don’t have access to a computer or telephone.

Finally, The Migrants Rights Network is calling for universal health care coverage for all and full and permanent immigration status for all.

‘No one should be left behind’

“My mother is very ill and I am her primary caregiver, so I have to limit my outings to avoid putting her at risk since we do not have any health care,” said Samira, an undocumented migrant and member of Solidarity Across Borders. “The curfew in Quebec means I am afraid to go out in case I get stopped by the police and asked for ID. My mother is in the most at-risk category for COVID but we don’t even know if she will get the vaccine because we have no status. This is why we are asking for a status for all. No one should be left behind.”