Steve Nash poses for photographers with a poster of 'Into the Wind' on Sept 12, 2010. The film, which Nash directed with Ezra Holland, was a celebration of Terry Fox. Already a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., Nash is now a member of another hall--FIBA's. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Pawel Dwulit)

Steve Nash wins another honour: election to the FIBA Hall of Fame

Steve Nash, considered by most lovers of the game to be the greatest Canadian basketball player ever, has won another honour.

He’s been elected to the International Basketball Federation Hall of Fame.

Steve Nash celebrates his team’s 91-77 victory over Spain in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. The basketball star became the first Canadian elected to the FIBA Hall of Fame on Tuesday. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Frayer)

Known by its French acronym, FIBA is an association of national organizations that governs the sport around the world.

Nash becomes the first Canadian player ever elected to the honour.

Three others Canadians–James Naismith, the man credited with inventing the game, Jack Donohue, the long-time coach of Canada’s national men’s team, and referee Allen Rae–have been inducted but not as players.

Governor General David Johnston invests Steve Nash as an Officer of the Order of Canada during a ceremony at Rideau Hall, on May 13, 2016 in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

Nash headlines the 12-player FIBA Class of 2020, an announcement delayed until this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 Class will named Thursday.

All the inductees will be enshrined together during a virtual ceremony in June.

A two-time National Basketball Association MVP and currently the coach of the NBA Brooklyn Nets, Nash participated in several international competitions over his playing career but is best known internationally for his performance at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Nash is currently making his presence felt as coach of the Brooklyn Nets, long an NBA doormat and now a contender. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Nash averaged 13.7 points, 6.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds over seven games at the Games, helping Canada finish first in its round-robin group with memorable wins over Spain and reigning world champions Yugoslavia.

But medal hopes were dashed when Canada lost 68-63 to France in the quarter-final, leaving Nash in tears as he exited the court.

Nash later called those Games “the best experience of my career.”

WATCH | Nash reminisces on the 2000 Games:

In September of 2018, Nash was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, where the game was invented in December 1891 by that other Canadian basketball icon whose fame–at the very least–rivals Nash’s: James. B. Naismith

