Spotify acquired Betty Labs, entering Live Audio and facing up to ClubHouse

Spotify, the music streaming giant from Sweden, never overlooks any possibilities related to sound and audio. On March 30, Spotify announced it had purchased live audio studio Betty Labs.

The best known audio product from Betty Labs is the live audio App on sports events, Locker Room.

According to the information exposed by tech news site techcrunch.com, Betty Labs already raised $ 9 million before the acquisition.

From online audio editing platform Anchor to multiple podcast production companies, Spotify has constantly shown on the tech news headlines, purchasing all types of audio companies.

At the same time, Spotify never intended to hide its ambition to rule the world of sound. The acquisition of Betty Labs can be seen as a necessary step for Spotify to create the “future formats of audio”.

Gustav Söderström, Chief Research & Development Officer from Spotify said in the blog, “The world already turns to us for music, podcasts, and other unique audio experiences, and this new live audio experience is a powerful complement.”

Talking about live audio, there is another player to be reckoned with, Clubhouse. This social App attracted global attention after its launch by introducing live audio chatrooms to the world of social media.

We aren’t sure if the purchase has something to do with the success of ClubHouse, but we can be sure live audio will logically grow into a promising part of the sound market.

Spotify also unveiled in its announcement, Locker Room, the live audio App on sports topics will keep developing and expanding to a much wider range of topics including sports, music, and culture.

In the end, Spotify highlighted the importance of interaction in the sound App and said, interactive features will be added and will enable creators to connect with audiences in real-time.