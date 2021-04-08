Canada Post's new stamp honouring the 50th anniversary of the Junos is inspired by Shirley Elford's human-shaped molten-glass statuette first handed out in 2000. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canada Post)

Junos get a new stamp to mark 50th anniversary

Canada’s music recording industry awards, the Junos, are being honoured with a special stamp to help celebrate their 50th anniversary.

The black-and-gold stamp, created by Montreal-based design studio Paprika and illustrated by Amanda Arlotta, was unveiled today.

It features the new Juno statuette redesigned this year from the solid crystal tower into a new golden statuette, inspired–according to a press release from Canada Post–by Shirley Elford’s human-shaped molten-glass statuette first handed out in 2000.

The Junos began as the Gold Leaf Awards in 1970.

They were renamed a year later in tribute to Pierre Juneau, the first head of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.

This year’s ceremony is scheduled to take place in Toronto on May 16.

With files from The Canadian Press

