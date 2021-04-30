Two Canadians among dozens killed in Israel stampede

Two Canadians died in a deadly stampede at a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel early Friday, officials at Global Affairs Canada confirmed Friday.

At least 45 people were killed in the stampede and about 150 people were injured during Lag BaOmer celebrations at Mount Meron, turning it into one of the country’s deadliest civilian disasters.

“At this time, Global Affairs Canada is aware of the passing of two Canadian citizens after the tragedy at the Lag BaOmer festival at Mount Meron in Israel,” said department spokesperson Jason Kung.

“Canadian consular officials in Tel Aviv are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information on the situation and further details on other Canadians citizens impacted by this tragic event. We stand ready to provide consular assistance.”

Due to the provisions of the Privacy Act, no further information can be disclosed, Kung added.

Canadian citizens in Israel requiring emergency consular assistance should contact the Embassy of Canada to Israel in Tel Aviv at 972 (3) 636-3300. Canadians in Israel requiring emergency consular assistance may also contact Global Affairs Canada’s Emergency Watch and Response Centre by calling +1 613 996 8885 (call collect where available) or by sending an email to sos@international.gc.ca, Kung said.

One of the Canadian victims has been identified as Shraga Gestetner by the Consulate General of Israel in Montreal.

Lionel Perez, the opposition leader at Montreal’s city hall, identified the second Canadian victim as Dovi Steinmetz, 21. Perez said his son was close friends with Steinmetz.

“We are wholeheartedly with the Jewish community of Montreal,” Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante wrote on Twitter. “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also extended his deepest condolences to the families, friends, and victims of the tragedy.

“Canada stands with the people of Israel and the Jewish community,” Trudeau said during his press conference in Ottawa.

Lag BaOmer draws tens of thousands of people, most of them ultra-Orthodox Jews, each year to honor Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, a 2nd century sage and mystic who is believed to be buried there. Large crowds traditionally light bonfires, pray and dance as part of the celebrations.

This year, Israeli media estimated the crowd at about 100,000 people.

The stampede began when large numbers of people thronged a narrow tunnel-like passage during the event, according to witnesses and video footage. People began falling on top of each other near the end of the walkway, as they descended slippery metal stairs, witnesses said.

With files from Elias Abboud of CBC News and The Associated Press