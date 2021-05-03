Family members of COVID-19 patients wait in queue to refill oxygen, New Delhi

Family members of COVID-19 patients wait in queue to refill their oxygen cylinders at Mayapuri area in New Delhi, India, Monday, May 3, 2021. Indian hospitals are struggling to secure a steady supply of oxygen, and more COVID-19 patients are dying amid the shortages. (AP Photo/ Ishant Chauhan)
