Family members of COVID-19 patients wait in queue to refill oxygen, New Delhi

Family members of COVID-19 patients wait in queue to refill their oxygen cylinders at Mayapuri area in New Delhi, India, Monday, May 3, 2021. Indian hospitals are struggling to secure a steady supply of oxygen, and more COVID-19 patients are dying amid the shortages. (AP Photo/ Ishant Chauhan)

