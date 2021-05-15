Highly demanded in community, Clubhouse finally roll out Android App

After rapid growth and a flat increase curve aftermath, voice social App forerunner, Clubhouse finally moves forward with a solid stride. On Sunday, Clubhouse announced an Android version is coming to the world.

In a press release, Clubhouse says “Access to Clubhouse via Android has been by far the top request from the community of users.”

The beta Android App of Clubhouse has been open to users of the U.S. for downloading on the past Sunday. In other English-speaking countries including Canada, the Android version will be available in the following days and weeks.

Although Clubhouse hopes to regain the momentum of growth through the launching of the Android App, it insists the registration is invitation-only through the friends who are already on the App, making the presence on Clubhouse no less than a social label for superiority.

In its official announcement, Clubhouse claims “they hope to take a measured approach to growth, keeping the team small, building in public, and getting feedback from the community along the way. ”

As the most-talked social App of 2021, Clubhouse has a simple concept that they want to bring the human conversation back to its basis – voice. Luckily, during the pandemic, people’s desire for voice communication has been amplified than ever.

There is no doubt, comparing to typing and well-selected and beautified photos, voice conversation is real and more rooted in human nature. But we shouldn’t exclude another possibility that today’s humans may have got used to the unreal and non-real-time digital socialization, on the contrary, a real voice may have become absurd.

In that sense, Clubhouse isn’t for everyone and it may fit better to the people who have a good voice and the charm of speaking.

“The good thing about this period is that it has shown us how universal voice is as a medium… Farmers in rural Georgia have been making friends with entrepreneurs in Tanzania. ” Clubhouse describes a beautiful world with voice communication to us.