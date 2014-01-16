Will U.S. court ruling on net neutrality affect Canada’s Internet situation?

On Tuesday (January15) an appeals court in Washington, D.C. struck down a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rule regarding net neutrality which was designed to prevent Internet providers from giving preferential treatment to data from a specific provider or platform. The challenge was launched by the U.S. company Verizon.

Supporters of a open and easily accessible Internet around the world are concerned by the ruling and its implications for consumers and what they get as a service from telecommunication companies.

At lease one Canadian case involving mobile phone access fees to the Internet is now before Canada’s telecommunications regulatory body, the CRTC (Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission).

To find out the possible impact of the FCC decision on Canadian access to the Internet, RCI’s Wojtek Gwiazda spoke with David Christopher, Communications Manager of the citizen’s Internet freedom organisation, openmedia.ca.

