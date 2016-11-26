the CWHM Lancaster, one of only two airworthy such planes remaining.

The CWHM Lancaster, one of only two airworthy such planes remaining.
Photo Credit: Rick Radell- Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum

Flying a legend: Lancaster bomber

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Saturday 26 November, 2016 , 3 Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

The Avro Lancaster is one of the most iconic aircraft of the Second World War.  There are only a handful still in existence.

In light of the news that a deal has been struck to save  what is probably the last restorable Lancaster bomber, although it will never fly again, we talk to a man intimately involved with one of the world’s only two airworthy Lancasters.

Craig Brookhouse runs an automotive repair/restoration business but has fallen in love with this big plane and flies as the engineer aboard.

Listen
Craig Brookhouse, aircrew for the CWHM *Mynarski* Lancaster.

Craig Brookhouse, aircrew for the CWHM *Mynarski* Lancaster. © supplied

Most Canadians, and most people around the world, inundated with Hollywood movies, simply do not know that during the Second World War, Canada was a major and vital supplier of men and materiel to the Allied war effort.

Canada supplied critical food stuffs, raw resources, building materials, and fighting men of course.

But Canada also built warships, cargo ships, torpedo boats, tanks, armoured vehicles, artillery, trucks, millions of rifles, machine guns, pistols, billions of shells, radios and electronic equipment, the greatest aircrew training plan in history, and of course planes,

That vast contribution comprised, single and twin engine training planes, patrol craft, Canso amphibians (PBY) Hurricane fighters, the fabulous DeHavilland Mosquito fighter bombers, and over 400 Lancaster bombers.

Lancaster VR-RA (Vera) full engine nightime run.

Lancaster VR-A full-engine nightime run. *Vera* is one of only two airworthy Lanc’s left in the world © Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum

Of the only two airworthy examples, the one in Hamilton Ontario is the result of many years of very hard and dedicated work, mostly by volunteers at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum  .Although fairly complete when acquired, the plane required a complete, painstaking, complex overhaul over the course of many years before it could get back in the air. 

the CWHM *Mynarski* Lancaster clearly showing call sign VR-A (Vera)

the CWHM *Mynarski* Lancaster clearly showing call sign VR-A (Vera)

Hamilton’s Mynarski Memorial Avro Lancaster Mk X bomber was built at Victory Aircraft in Malton, Ontario in 1945.  It’s one thing to see heritage planes as monuments on pillars, but a thousand times better to see and hear it in its element, in the air. © Rick Radell

Craig Brookhouse, an automobile technician, had long admired the big plane and became involved in its restoration and maintenance somewhat indirectly.

Lancaster KB882 flies over Edmundston, New Brunswick, on its final flight on July 14, 1964. the aircraft was parked and remained outdoors ever since, slowly deteriotating. News this week it will be collected by the National Air Force Museum in Trenton Ontario, and fully restored to its poswar reconnaissance role for display purposes, indoors.

Lancaster KB-882 over Edmundston, New Brunswick, on its final flight on July 14, 1964. The aircraft was parked and remained outdoors ever since, slowly deteriorating. News came this week that it will be collected by the National Air Force Museum in Trenton Ontario, and fully restored to its postwar reconnaissance role for display purposes, indoors. © RCAF-Forces.gc.ca/ Alberta Aviation Museum

Since then he has fallen in love with the aircraft and become one of the many dedicated people who keep this heritage machine airworthy as an active reminder and tribute to the ten thousand Canadian aircrew who never returned from the war.

He is one of a large group of dedicated volunteers who help maintain the aircraft in flying condition. An increasingly difficult task given that parts have to be sourced from among the few remaining around the world, often through investigative work like detectives, and many parts now have to be fabricated from scratch, a difficult and expensive task.

Brookhouse says that every single time he goes up in the plane, he is reminded of the courage and sacrifice of the air crews of long ago.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, History, Military

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

3 comments on “Flying a legend: Lancaster bomber
  1. jim morgan says:
    27 February 2017 at 15 h 16 min

    I served in the RCAF in the 1960s.I am thrilled that the Lancaster at the Edmundston airport will be restored. I have visited it several times on visiting nova scotia. good luck jim

    Reply
  2. Emil-Belize says:
    5 December 2016 at 18 h 07 min

    If it wasn’t for this story I would have never known that
    Canada and Canadian aviation played such a critical role in
    WW2. Thank you very much for publishing the story and photos.
    Also my greatest respect to the volunteers of this noble
    effort that seeks to preserve history and the memory of aircrews who
    never returned.

    Reply
  3. alex laverick says:
    26 November 2016 at 13 h 45 min

    Flying in The Lanaster on the 60th anniversary of Dday was the biggest thrill I ever had.

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, PoliticsSwingback: making sense of Canadian foreign policy under Harper and TrudeauArts and Entertainment, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyNew novel looks at time travel and responsibilityInternationalCanada announces new humanitarian assistance for the Middle EastPolitics, SocietyJournalists rally to demand protection for press freedomHistory, International, Military, PoliticsCanada history: Feb 27, 1900. Canada's first overseas military adventure, and rousing victory.Health, International, Science and TechnologyUN health agency releases list of world's 12 most threatening superbugsEconomy, Lifestyle, SocietyHigh rental costs and the “hollowing out” of city centresArts and Entertainment, InternationalMontrealer wins Oscar for sound editingArts and Entertainment, InternationalOscar win for Canadian animator BarillaroThe LINK Online, Sun. 26 Feb., 2017

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Juristes : la loi spéciale est déposée, les négociations sont suspenduesLes mythes du plan climatique du Québec déboulonnés« Le mépris des droits de l'homme est une maladie qui se propage », s'alarme l’ONUSources journalistiques : la Commission d'enquête rend publique la liste des participantsOttawa détaille une partie de son aide humanitaire au Moyen-OrientDeux frères ayant fui la guerre en Syrie réunis grâce à une synagogue montréalaiseLe début du procès de l'ex-entraîneur de ski Bertrand Charest reporté à jeudiAppel à lever les obstacles à la lutte contre l'itinéranceLes trous noirs supermassifs, de véritables ogres de l’espaceL'ex-maire Applebaum ne portera pas sa condamnation en appel
SpaceX to fly 2 people around the moon by next yearOscar envelopes explained: How do presenters get the winning names?E-cigarette battery 'went off like a flare' in Calgary man's pocket, causing 3rd-degree burnsSolar eclipse darkens skies across Southern HemisphereO'Leary passing on Edmonton debate because of 'terrible' format'He smoked him': Saint John senior deliberately ran down pedestrianJoseph Boyden says APTN report likening his story to Ojibway healer's 'feels like an attack'Bank fined $1.15M for violating anti-money laundering reporting rules revealedTrump wants $54B more in defence spendingMeet the bacterial supervillains considered the most serious threats to human health